LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.10

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 63067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in LiveRamp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

