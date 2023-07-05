Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

