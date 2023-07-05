BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MIY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $182,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

