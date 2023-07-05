Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.15

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 95778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MOD shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

