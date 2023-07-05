BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MQY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.