BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAFree Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,562 shares of company stock valued at $228,045 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

