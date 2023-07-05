BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MPA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,562 shares of company stock valued at $228,045 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
