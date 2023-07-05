BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,562 shares of company stock valued at $228,045 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

