Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NIM opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.