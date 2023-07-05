Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMT opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

