Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

