Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL opened at $412.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

