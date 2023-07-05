PFG Advisors Sells 9,526 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

