PFG Advisors Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

