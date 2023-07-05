PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

MPWR opened at $542.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.05. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $10,385,664. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

