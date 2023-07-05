PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

CSL opened at $257.90 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

