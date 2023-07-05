PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.