PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

