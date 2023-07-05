PFG Advisors Has $1.91 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 668.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,657 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

