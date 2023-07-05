PFG Advisors Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $329.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $331.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

