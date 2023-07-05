Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

