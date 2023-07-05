PFG Advisors Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.