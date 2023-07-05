PFG Advisors Sells 3,887 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 389,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 162,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.