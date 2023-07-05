PFG Advisors Sells 363 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

