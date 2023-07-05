MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $472.82 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

