PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

