PFG Advisors Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

