PFG Advisors Sells 135 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

