PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $484.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $488.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

