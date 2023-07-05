Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

