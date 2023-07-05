WAXE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $301,391.15 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $49.99 or 0.00164485 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $301,391.15 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAXE has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

