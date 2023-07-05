Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $327,039.37 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,029,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

