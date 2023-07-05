OpenBlox (OBX) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $61,530.57 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

