Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $87.27 million and $208,854.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00004037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00341290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00870513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00535304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,121,189 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

