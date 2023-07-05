Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

