Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

