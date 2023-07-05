Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

