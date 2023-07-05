STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 374,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity

STERIS Price Performance

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.03. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

