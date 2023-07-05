American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

