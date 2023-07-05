Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

