NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 49.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 57.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

