Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.51% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMAR. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $3,495,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $246,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS YMAR opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.