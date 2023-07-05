Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WVE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

