Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after buying an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

