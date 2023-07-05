ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $313,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,856.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,191,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

