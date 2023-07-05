CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in CarGurus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 276,610 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after buying an additional 1,151,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

