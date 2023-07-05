BTIG Research Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $98.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

