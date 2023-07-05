BTIG Research Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $98.00

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTFree Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.