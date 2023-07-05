Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $613.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $531.46 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $538.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

