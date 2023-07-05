UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UOL Group stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

