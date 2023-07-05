Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of PNR opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

