JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $27.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

