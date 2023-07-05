Bank of America Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

